Cairo: Head of the Egyptian parliament Hanfi Jebali has urged lawmakers to avoid handshakes and embraces as ways of traditional greetings amid an increase in COVID-19 infections in the populous country.
“Although coronavirus infections are highly increasing, greetings through handshakes and embraces are still usual,” he told members of the legislature.
“This pandemic does not know kidding. We have heard about infections among families close to us. I hope precautionary measures will be observed and handshakes will be replaced by any other way such as the elbow-to-elbow greeting,” he added, according to Egyptian media. “Your colleague will not be offended if you greet him with another way than the handshake. The infection rates are on the rise. Observe distancing as much as possible,” the ex-judge added.
Egypt, a country of over 100 million people, so far has registered a tally of 224,517 coronavirus cases and 13,168 related fatalities. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry confirmed 1,003 new infections, the country’s highest daily rate in more than three months.
Egyptian authorities have recently reimposed anti-virus restrictions amid fears of a spike in infection rates during the holy month of Ramadan noted for social gatherings.