Cairo: Egypt has launched a major vaccination centre, designed to inoculate 10,000 persons per day against COVID-19 as the populous country seeks to accelerate a vaccination campaign against the disease.
The centre, set up on the exhibition ground in the quarter of Nasr City in east Cairo, has a waiting area for 500 persons and 69 vaccination clinics, according to Health Minister Dr Hala Zayed.
The large facility operates daily for 12 hours, starting from 9am, she added in a briefing while accompanying Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli on a tour of the site.
The premier urged Egyptians to register for getting vaccinated, saying this is important for their personal safety and to protect society from the pandemic.
More doses
Egypt received 2.2 million doses of different vaccines against COVID-19 last week and plans to get 5 million more doses next month, Madbouli said.
“This will allow us to give the jabs to the biggest possible number at the shortest time,” he added during the tour.
In January, Egypt launched mass vaccinations against COVID-19, beginning with health workers. Around 1.5 million people have been vaccinated against the disease so far, according to the Health Ministry.
Egypt, a country of over 100 million people, Thursday night reported 1,153 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths. The latest cases have raised the country’s infection tally to 250,391 cases and 14,559 related fatalities.