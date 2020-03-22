200322 Turkey
A woman walks her dog in a deserted street amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Ankara: Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out.

