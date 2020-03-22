Ankara: Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 12 on Saturday to 21 while the number of confirmed cases rose 277 to 947, the health minister said.
A total of 2,953 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
