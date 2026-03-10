GOLD/FOREX
5 Iranian women’s team players flee camp during Asian Cup in Australia

Five footballers reportedly seek police protection after being labelled ‘traitors’

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Iranian players salute during the national anthem before the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Philippines in Gold Coast on March 8, 2026.
AFP-STR

Several members of Iran’s women’s national football team have reportedly fled the squad during the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia after being accused of “treason” amid rising political tensions in their home country.

According to media reports, five Iranian players left the team camp and sought protection from Australian police after fearing for their safety.

"Five Iranian women's soccer players are now safe with police in Australia after fleeing the national team amid fears for their safety."

The incident has drawn attention during the continental tournament, where the Iranian team is competing alongside other Asian nations.

Reports said the players were targeted with accusations of betrayal following developments linked to the political situation in Iran, prompting concerns about possible repercussions if they returned home.

Authorities in Australia confirmed that the five footballers are currently safe and receiving support from police while the situation is being handled.

Further details about the players’ status and whether they will seek asylum or remain in Australia have not yet been disclosed.

US President Donald Trump said Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of the Iranian women's football team, who refused to sing their national anthem at an Asian Cup match last week in a show of defiance of the Islamic republic.

After earlier urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to grant the players asylum, Trump posted: "He's on it! Five have already been taken care of."

Trump added: "Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."

There was no immediate comment from the Australian government.

