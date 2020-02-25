Most infections are in Iran; UAE suspends all flights to the country for a week

Dubai: The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19. The number of those infected in the Middle East is now at least 140. All the infections across the region have been linked to Iran. Given this scenario, on Tuesday Gulf states announced new measures to curtail links with Iran in order to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading further in the region. The UAE suspended all passenger and cargo flights to Iran for a week.

In a harrowing development, one of the key officials leading Iran’s desperate fight to stem the spread of the virus himself fell victim. Iraj Harirchi, a deputy health minister, was diagnosed with coronavirus. This bodes ill for Iran as it strengthens suspicions that the diseases may be getting out of control. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a political swipe on Tuesday, claiming the United States was “deeply concerned” Iran may have covered up details about the spread of coronavirus, and he called on all nations to “tell the truth”.

Iran

Iran has officially reported about 100 cases, with 15 deaths. However, February 24, an Iranian MP from Qom had said at least 50 had died of coronavirus in the city he represent. Suspicions are being voiced both inside and outside Iran that the number of infections in the country may be much higher than reported.

UAE

The UAE has 13 cases of the new virus.

Kuwait

Kuwait raised the number of its infected cases from three to eight people.

All five were passengers returning on a flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad, where Iran’s government has not yet announced a single case of the virus.

Bahrain

The total number of cases in the kingdom has now reached 17, including the 15 new cases that were announced today.

Oman

The number of infections in Oman stands at five, after the country's Healthy Ministry tweeted about two more cases.

Iraq

Iraq, which has reported one infection in Najaf, and four in Kirkuk indefinitely extended an entry ban on travellers from China and Iran and instituted similar bans on travellers from Thailand, South Korean, Japan, Italy and Singapore, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

