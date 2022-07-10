Dubai: A 15-year-old Egyptian boy was killed on the first day of Eid Al Adha when a sacrificial calf ran away from its owner and ended up falling off the second floor of a building, local media reported.
The boy is said to have been passing by from under the building when the calf that was about to be slaughtered ran amok and fell on the boy, killing him instantly.
The public prosecution has ordered an investigation into the incident.
Not far from Egypt, another incident has been reported from Gaza on the first day of Eid Al Adha. A Palestinian man has been killed after being headbutted by a sacrificial calf while being unloaded from a truck that was carrying the calf.
The man was rushed to the hospital but doctors failed to save his life.