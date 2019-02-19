Cairo: A wanted terrorist and two policemen were killed late Monday in a bomb blast during a security raid in Islamic Cairo, the Interior Ministry said.
While security forces besieged the wanted man in the old district of Al Darb Al Ahmar, an explosive device that was in his possession went off, killing him and the two policemen, the ministry added in a statement.
Three police officers were injured in the blast.
The terrorist was wanted for having thrown a bomb on Friday at a security checkpoint in the city of Giza near Cairo, according to the ministry.
Images, retrieved from a surveillance camera, purportedly showed him riding a bicycle and wearing a facemask with a bag on his back before involvement in Friday’s attack that authorities blamed on the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Some Egyptian media reported that the suspected extremist, aged 73, blew himself up late Monday when police cornered him in a narrow alleyway near the famous Al Azhar Mosque. Semi-official newspaper Al Akhbar identified him as Al Hassan Abdullah.
Egypt has experienced a wave of deadly attacks mainly against security forces since the army’s 2013 overthrow of president Mohammad Mursi, a Brotherhood official, following enormous street protests against his rule.
On Saturday, seven militants were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint in North Sinai, the army said. One officer and 14 soldiers were killed and injured in an ensuing gunfight, according to an army statement.