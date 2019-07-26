It had suspended flights to city for seven days ‘as security precaution’

A British Airways passenger plane prepares to land at Heathrow Airport in London Image Credit: Reuters

London - British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to the Egyptian capital following a week-long suspension over security concerns, the airline said on Friday.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday July 26”, a British Airways spokeswoman said in an email.

No details were given about the airline’s security review.

Egyptian sources at Cairo airport said British Airways had notified the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation that the first flight would arrive in Cairo from London’s Heathrow Airport at 11pm on Friday (2100 GMT) and leave on Saturday morning.

British Airways had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days “as a security precaution” as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport.

An executive of Egypt’s state-owned EgyptAir said earlier this week that British Airways’ decision was “without a logical reason”, while Egypt’s aviation minister, Younis Al Masry, also expressed “displeasure” at the decision.

Egypt’s aviation ministry said on Sunday that British Airways took the move without consulting Egyptian authorities.

Germany’s Lufthansa AG also suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday but resumed them a day later.