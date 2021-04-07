Cairo: Unknown persons exhumed the body of an Egyptian nurse, who had died of COVID-19 and set it on fire, local media reported.
Family of the 40-year-old nurse told police that the body of the woman had been extracted from a tomb in Helwan in southern Cairo and torched by anonymous persons, a day after her burial.
Police launched manhunt for the perpetrators as religious authorities condemned the act.
Dar Al Iftaa, Egypt’s Islamic authority, said it is impermissible to get rid of COVID-19 dead by torching or dissolution, pointing out that the act constitutes an affront to the deceased.
The institution cited measures adopted for burial of the COVID-19 dead including putting their bodies in medically sterilised bags before they are placed inside purpose-built coffins.
“It is medically stated that the coronavirus spreads and multiplies only in living cells via breathing, droplets from sneezing, touching, etc. All this is inconceivable to happen from a person who died from this virus,” the institution added.
Egypt’s Nursing Syndicate plans to offer support for the nurse’s family and form a legal team to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice, media said.