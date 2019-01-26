Ahmad said she’s in Washington “to hear assurances and explain our point of view.” She said what she’s heard from the Americans suggests that they “aren’t going to put a deadline for the withdrawal yet.” And she warned that if the Kurds are left out of any Syrian settlement, there could be “another wave of violence.” The Americans, she said, should be trying to help achieve a political solution to the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds as well as to the daunting question of Syria’s future.