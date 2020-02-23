Says it’s ‘acceptable’ given bad weather, air disaster, coronavirus leading up to polls

Tehran: Iran’s interior minister said on Sunday that 42.6 percent of eligible voters turned out for the country’s parliamentary election, a record low in such polls since the Islamic revolution.

Abdul Reza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was “acceptable” for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday’s election.

It was the lowest turnout in a general election since the 1979 revolution that toppled the shah.

Experts had predicted a low turnout after poll authorities barred roughly half the 16,000-odd candidates - mostly reformists and moderates - from contesting for a seat.

Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament.

If the conservatives’ resurgence is confirmed, it will mean President Hassan Rouhani’s slender majority of reformists and moderates elected four years ago is nearly purged.