GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Arab League calls for resumption of talks, warns against escalation in region

Nabil Fahmy condemns Iranian attacks, says Arab states must not pay price of conflict

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States
Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States
WAM

Cairo: Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, warned of the serious consequences of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, cautioning against a renewed slide into an endless cycle of violence.

In a statement issued by the Arab League today, Fahmy urged both the United States and Iran to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, stressing that continued escalation would only result in further losses for all parties, especially as the situation risks spiralling out of control into greater mutual destruction, in addition to causing economic setbacks across the region and globally.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Fahmy stressed that the Iranian attacks on a number of Arab countries are unacceptable and unequivocally condemned, affirming that the Arab states have consistently rejected war and should not bear the cost of its continuation and the dangerous escalation currently underway.

He called for serious and swift efforts to restore calm and for both sides to adhere to the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States in June, including upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as guaranteed under international law and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, and refraining from using the waterway as a tool for pressure or economic coercion.

Fahmy underscored that the current stage requires all parties to exercise wisdom and carefully consider the consequences of their actions, stressing that a return to negotiations and dialogue is the only way to resolve all outstanding issues.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A heavily-damaged bridge which was hit by a US strike is pictured along the road connecting Roudan and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Israel issues stern warning to Iran over missile strike

18m ago7m read
This US Marine Corps handout photograph taken on July 16, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs reportedly shows US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman.

US troop deaths push Iran war into dangerous new phase

1h ago4m read
A plume of black smoke and flames billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City. Kuwait accused Iran of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure in the country, after reporting attacks on an oil facility and a power and water plant.

US-Iran conflict: Evening updates for UAE residents

1h ago3m read
Armed Forces on high alert, monitoring skies after Iranian missile barrage

Jordan air defences neutralise three Iranian missiles

1h ago1m read