Abu Dhbai: The National Center of Meteorology, on Monday recorded an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale in southern Iran at 11:44am according to the local time of the UAE.
The NCM confirmed in a statement that the earthquake was not felt in the country and has no effect.
On Sunday evening, several residents in the UAE felt mild tremors as the National Centre of Meteorology recorded an earthquake in South of Iran, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale at 4.07pm.
According to UAE geologists, the earthquake risks are slightly higher in the northern and eastern parts of the emirates due to their proximity to the Iranian fault line.
Many UAE residents also reported that they felt slight tremors of the two earthquakes.