A file picture of a US soldier standing quard in front of the Hands of Victory arch in Baghdad's Green Zone. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad: A volley of rockets landed near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Sunday night, two security sources told AFP, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Several rocket strikes have targeted the Green Zone over the past year, but the US embassy has not been hit.

Since October 2019, more than 109 Katyusha rockets have been launched at locations housing US troops in Iraq, according to one report.

The US-led coalition has blamed the Iran-linked paramilitary groups, known as the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), for similar attacks in the past.

Then came the US killing on 3 January of Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force at Baghdad airport.

Iran's response, five days later, was a ballistic missile strike against US bases in Iraq.

On January 8, 2020, two rockets again crashed into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave that hosts foreign embassies including the US mission, security sources told AFP.

Reuters news agency, citing police sources, reported that two Katyusha rockets fell in the area late on January 8 (Wednesday), with one landing 100 metres from the US embassy without causing any casualties.