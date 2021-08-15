Abu Dhabi: Five Egyptians were killed on Saturday, when they fell into an oil refinery boiler in a plant in the Abu Rawash industrial zone, in Kerdasa, a notable tourist location in Egypt, known for its textile industry, and is the biggest town in the Giza Governorate, local media reported.
Initial investigation showed that the deceased were three workers, a partner in the factory and the son of another partner, the Egyptian newspaper Al Shorouk reported.
It added that a worker fell into the boiler, as he was maintaining it, and while trying to rescue him, the rest fell in succession, all to their deaths.