Gaza City - A four-year-old Palestinian boy has died after being injured by the Israeli occupation army along the Gaza border, the health ministry in Gaza said.
“Ahmad Abu Abed, aged four years and eight months, died as a result of the wounds he received last Friday east of Khan Yunis,” health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said in a statement.
The statement did not provide further details on how the child was injured.
In the hospital where the boy died, 38 year-old Bassem told AFP he was the child’s uncle.
He said Abu Abed was injured by shrapnel when his father was shot during regular Friday protests along the border.
It was not clear why the child had been taken to the border protests and there was no independent confirmation of the circumstances.
The Israeli regime did not respond to requests for comment.
Palestinians have been protesting along the Gaza border at least weekly since March.
At least 235 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli regime fire since, the majority by gunfire in border clashes but others in air strikes and by tank fire.
Two Israelis have been killed.