20 living hostages for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners: Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza peace deal, says Trump

US president hails breakthrough; key issues remain unresolved
US President Donald Trump announced late on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the “first phase” of a peace framework, paving the way for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.
Hamas will exchange 20 living hostages for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of a deal to end the war in Gaza, a source within the militant group told AFP Thursday.
'Breakthrough'
While the agreement is being described as a "breakthrough", Trump did not address critical sticking points, including Hamas’s disarmament and who will govern Gaza once fighting ends, CNN reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the deal as a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory.”
Hamas said the agreement includes “an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange.”
The announcement came as Israel marked the two-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which left 1,200 people dead and more than 250 taken hostage.
Israel’s retaliatory war has since killed over 67,000 people in Gaza, the majority women and children.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States will play a role in helping to rebuild war-torn Gaza and keep it safe and peaceful, after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of his plan.
"We'll be involved in helping them make it successful, and helping it stay peaceful," the president told Fox News hours after he announced the agreement, adding he is "very confident there'll be peace in the Middle East."
The Israeli army welcomed on Thursday the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza and said it was "preparing to receive them.
"The Chief of Staff instructed to be prepared to lead the upcoming operation to return the abductees with sensitivity and professionalism," the IDF said in Arabic on X.
US President Donald Trump said he believes all the hostages held in Gaza, including the bodies of those deceased, will be "coming back" Monday after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.
"So much is happening to get the hostages freed, and we think they'll all be coming back on Monday, so it looks like that's the thing, and that'll include the bodies of the dead," Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News.
The Republican president spoke late Wednesday, hours after he announced the 20-point peace plan aimed at ending two years of a brutal war that left Gaza in ruins and unleashed a humanitarian disaster.
