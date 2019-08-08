Sudanese people carry their national flag and chant slogans as they celebrate the signing of a constitutional declaration. Image Credit: Reuters

Khartoum: Legal proceedings have been filed in Sudan to open investigations into 11 people who went missing during the deadly June repression of a protest, lawyers said Wednesday.

According to doctors close to the protest movement that led to the ousting of long-time ruler Omar Al Bashir’s, at least 127 people were killed on June 3 in a crackdown on a sit-in in the Sudanese capital.

“The number of people missing from the sit-in that is documented and for which legal proceedings were launched stands at 11,” lawyer Shawki Yacoub told AFP.

He was speaking at a press conference organised by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of trade unions that has played a key role in the protest movement.

Yacoub said many more people could be missing as a result of the bloody crackdown outside Khartoum’s army headquarters, but that other cases would need to be further documented.

The repression of the June 3 sit-in, which drew widespread condemnation, accounted for around half of all the reported deaths in the protests that have rocked Sudan since December.