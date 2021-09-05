Image Credit: Supplied

The many families that missed the previous deadline to apply for their green cards through the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor programme are most likely to be afforded with one final opportunity to apply in 2021. On June 30, 2021, the EB-5 programme reached its sunset date and expired due to a failure by Congress to reauthorise the programme. This means that as of July 1, 2021, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has not been accepting new investor petitions into the EB-5 Regional Centre Programme.

As an EB-5 specialist with experience in the EB-5 industry for over 12 years, Shai Zamanian, the Legal Director of The American Legal Centre, a top immigration consultancy based in Dubai, is a strong believer that the programme will soon be reauthorised and will continue to operate. “The question is not if but rather when the EB-5 programme will be reauthorised and further if the $500,000 rule would still be in effect after reauthorisation,” says Zamanian.

Various industry leaders envision that the programme will be reauthorised by September 30, 2021. “With the programme being reauthorised in September, investors will have one last chance to apply for the programme in 2021 with an investment of $500,000. If you are an investor who missed the June filing deadline,” urges Zamanian, “you should act swiftly in gathering your documents to take advantage of this upcoming short window of opportunity.”

As a thought leader in the industry, The American Legal Centre is hosting a live seminar on Saturday, September 11, 2021 for a session with their team of US licensed lawyers to discuss the upcoming changes to the programme and what investors can do to be prepared for the upcoming filing deadline. The seminar will also provide insight on the basics of the programme, including timeline, required documents, and processes, as well as the benefits and latest trends. Zamanian will be unpacking the various ways in which investors can ensure that their applications are successful, while also shedding light on topics such as choosing the right project to invest in, the current processing times, knowing which questions to ask to ensure the success of the application, amongst others.

During this live seminar on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Address Skyview in Downtown Dubai, the team will further explain how the firm assists applicants from the start of their application process until they receive their US green card.