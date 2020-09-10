Image Credit:

Following the success of the recent Gulf News webinars comes another focusing on the benefits for you, your family and even future generations via Citizenship by Investment (CBI).

Join us on September 15 at 4pm to find out more about the advantages of St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme straight from the Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation, Honourable Dr Timothy Harris, and the limited-time offer from Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis CBI programme and Beatrice Gatti, Head of Government Advisory at CS Global Partners.

As a dual-island nation, St Kitts and Nevis is situated in the Caribbean Sea, neighbouring Montserrat and Antigua & Barbuda. It is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere with just 53,000 people.

While it may be small in size, it’s not small on opportunity for you and your family.

St Kitts and Nevis was mostly a sugar farming area and then a tourist destination. But it was the first country to establish a CBI programme as an opportunity for international investors to gain second citizenship.

According to a news report from the Financial Times, St Kitts and Nevis remains the country with the fastest citizenship timeline, providing one of the most certain and family-appealing CBI programmes in the world.

However, the St Kitts and Nevis Platinum Brand isn’t just about citizenship. It also provides an opportunity to live and work in St Kitts and Nevis. The country has a 98 per cent literacy rate, with education free for the 12 years of school and a climate that averages 23 degrees Celsius in winter and 26 degrees Celsius in summer

While the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, people are becoming increasingly aware of the security in having a second passport, with the safety of a back-up country and the ability to freely travel worldwide.

Tune into our webinar on September 15 to learn more about the amazing benefits that the St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme offers.