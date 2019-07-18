Reason not verified; local media said a man had been detained in connection with blaze

At Least 10 killed in suspected arson at Japanese anime studio Image Credit: AP

TOKYO: Thirteen people are believed to have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, a fire department official said.

The blaze in the city of Kyoto appeared to have been started deliberately, police said, but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.

"Twelve people were found in cardio-respiratory arrest in the ground and first floor," the official said, using a phrase commonly used in Japan to signify victims have died but their deaths have not yet been officially certified.

The fire department said it began receiving calls around 10:35 am (0135 GMT) about the fire at the studio belonging to Kyoto Animation. The blaze was still burning two hours later.

"Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke," a fire department spokesman said.

He said the fire department had dispatched 35 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles to the site.

Police said they were treating the fire as a suspected arson.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman told AFP.

Local media said a man had been detained in connection with the blaze, but there were no immediate details on the suspect.

Public broadcaster NHK said the suspect had been taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the fire.

There was no immediate statement from the company, which produced several well-known television anime series, including "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-ON!"

"We are in the process of learning what happened," said a woman who answered the phone at the firm's headquarters in Uji City in the Kyoto region.