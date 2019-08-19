Music composer Khayyam, 92, passed away in Mumbai on Monday following cardiac arrest

Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. He passed away in Mumbai on Monday, August 19, due to a cardiac arrest. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Music composer Khayyam passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a cardiac arrest, Indian media reported late on Monday night.

Spokesperson of Khayyam Trust Pritam Sharma said in a statement, “Veteran music composer Khayyam Saab is no more. He breathed his last at Sujoy Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai at 9:30 PM on 19/08/2019. He was admitted there since last few days for age related illness.”

He was 92.

BIO Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, (18 February 1927 - 19 August 2019), was an Indian music director and background score composer whose career spanned four decades (1953–1990).