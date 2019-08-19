Music composer Khayyam passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a cardiac arrest, Indian media reported late on Monday night.
Spokesperson of Khayyam Trust Pritam Sharma said in a statement, “Veteran music composer Khayyam Saab is no more. He breathed his last at Sujoy Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai at 9:30 PM on 19/08/2019. He was admitted there since last few days for age related illness.”
He was 92.
A lung infection led to his hospitalisation on July 28 after he collapsed in his house. As soon as the new of his death came out, tributes to Khayyam began to pour in on Twitter.