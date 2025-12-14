Bondi Beach mass shooting: 10 killed, multiple casualties, two in custody as armed shooters target civilians

According to The Guardian, the shooting occurred during a religious community event marking the first night of Hanukkah, known as “Chanukah By The Sea”, which had been scheduled from 5pm to 9pm at Bondi Park. Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told local radio station 2GB that hundreds of people were gathered at the family event when gunshots were heard, prompting panic as people ran for safety.

Independent MP Allegra Spender, whose electorate includes Bondi Beach, said the incident was “horrifying” and urged people to follow police instructions and avoid the area. “This is not the Australia that we know and love,” she said, adding that the local community would come together in response to the attack.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that six people were transported to hospital after reports of gunshot injuries. Four people were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, while others were transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and St George Hospital. Ambulance services were first called to the area at around 6.45pm, deploying 25 units including helicopters and intensive care teams, The Guardian reported.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier and that further updates would be provided once information was confirmed, according to The Guardian.

