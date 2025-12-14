GOLD/FOREX
Bondi Beach mass shooting: 10 killed, multiple casualties, two in custody as armed shooters target civilians

Hundreds of people were gathered at Jewish event when gunshots were heard

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Armed police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025.
Armed police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025.
Dubai: At least 10 people were killed and six people have been taken to hospital following a shooting incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. According to the Guardian, the local police have confirmed that two people are in custody as investigations continue.

New South Wales Police said the operation was ongoing and urged members of the public to avoid the Bondi area and follow police directions. Authorities also asked people already in the vicinity to take shelter while the situation develops.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing” in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier and that further updates would be provided once information was confirmed, according to The Guardian.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that six people were transported to hospital after reports of gunshot injuries. Four people were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, while others were transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and St George Hospital. Ambulance services were first called to the area at around 6.45pm, deploying 25 units including helicopters and intensive care teams, The Guardian reported.

Independent MP Allegra Spender, whose electorate includes Bondi Beach, said the incident was “horrifying” and urged people to follow police instructions and avoid the area. “This is not the Australia that we know and love,” she said, adding that the local community would come together in response to the attack.

According to The Guardian, the shooting occurred during a religious community event marking the first night of Hanukkah, known as “Chanukah By The Sea”, which had been scheduled from 5pm to 9pm at Bondi Park. Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told local radio station 2GB that hundreds of people were gathered at the family event when gunshots were heard, prompting panic as people ran for safety.

A Guardian reporter at the scene described hearing what initially sounded like fireworks before realising something was wrong, as police vehicles and helicopters converged on the area and beachgoers fled.

NSW Police later confirmed there was no related incident elsewhere, including in nearby Dover Heights, after misinformation circulated online. Authorities said more information would be released as it becomes available.

