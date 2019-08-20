Her comments fall short of the demands of the protestors

Passengers with inside the departure hall after check-in services have been suspended due to an anti-government demonstration at Hong Kong Airport, on August 13, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Also in this package Explained: What exactly is happening in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's leader says she's setting up a "communication platform" to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam also said Tuesday a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them.

The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence. Lam and other officials have conditioned dialogue on the protest movement remaining peaceful.