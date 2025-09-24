GOLD/FOREX
Yemen drone attack on Israeli resort town wounds five

Footage shared on social media shows drone flying above resort town before crashing

A military statement said the drone "fell in the area of Eilat" on the Red Sea coast after air defences had failed to intercept it. Illustrative image.
Israel's military said a drone launched from Yemen struck the southern town of Eilat on Wednesday, with rescuers reporting five wounded including two in serious condition.

A military statement said the drone "fell in the area of Eilat" on the Red Sea coast after air defences had failed to intercept it. The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said its teams had treated five casualties with shrapnel injuries.

Footage shared on social media, which AFP could not independently verify, showed the drone flying above the resort town before crashing.

