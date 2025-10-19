GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Yemen

15 foreigners among 20 UN staff detained by Yemen's Houthis

Militants had already stormed UN offices in Sanaa on August 31, detaining more than 11

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Supporters of Yemen's Houthis during a rally condemning Israel, a day after the Iran-backed group said that its military chief had been killed in an Israeli attack earlier this year, in Sanaa on October 17, 2025.
Supporters of Yemen's Houthis during a rally condemning Israel, a day after the Iran-backed group said that its military chief had been killed in an Israeli attack earlier this year, in Sanaa on October 17, 2025.
AFP

Sanaa: The UN's office in Yemen said on Sunday that 20 of its staff were still being detained by Houthi militants following a raid on their building in Sanaa the day before.

On Saturday, the UN office had said Houthi security forces had made an "unauthorised entry" into their compound, adding the staff there were "safe and accounted for".

"Five national staff and fifteen international staff remain detained within the compound," Jean Alam, spokesman for the UN resident coordinator, said on Sunday.

"The United Nations is in contact with the authorities in Sanaa and with relevant Member States and the Government of Yemen to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sanaa."

The militants had already stormed UN offices in Sanaa on August 31, detaining more than 11 employees, according to the UN. 

Those employees were suspected of spying for the United States and Israel, a senior Houthi official told AFP at the time on condition of anonymity. 

In a statement on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric's spokesperson said: "We will continue to call for an end to the arbitrary detention of 53 of our colleagues." 

He was responding to a televised address on Thursday by rebel leader Abdelmalek Al Houthi, during which he claimed his forces had dismantled "one of the most dangerous spy cells," which he said was "linked to humanitarian organisations such as the World Food Program and UNICEF".

Dujarric described the accusations as "dangerous and unacceptable". 

The raid on Saturday came with dozens of UN personnel already arrested in recent months in areas controlled by the Iranian-backed group. 

In mid-September, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen was officially transferred from Sanaa, the capital held by the Houthi rebels, to Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognised government. 

Since August 31, 2025, 21 UN personnel have been arrested, adding to the 23 current and former members of international NGOs already detained, according to the UN. 

Ten years of civil war have plunged Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Arabian Peninsula, into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, according to the UN.

Related Topics:
Yemen

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Major General Mohammed Al Ghamari died in "honourable battle against the Israeli enemy", a military statement said, without giving further details.

Houthi military chief killed in Israeli attack

2m read
From 2014 itself, there were accusations about her bullying classmates and extorting them.

Seo Yea-ji’s wild ride: Scandals to shocking comeback

3m read
Israel said more than 20 were injured after Houthi drone attack hit Red Sea resort city on Wednesday.

2 killed, dozens wounded as Israel strikes Sanaa

2m read
A photojournalist takes a picture of smoke after an Israeli air strike on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa on August 24, 2025.

Israeli airstrike kills Houthi prime minister in Yemen

2m read