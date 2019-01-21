Sana’a - Yemeni security officials say UN envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in the capital, Sana’a, on an unannounced visit to discuss the “complex situation” in and around the coastal city of Hodeida, where Yemen’s warring parties agreed to a cease-fire last month and agreed on a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place.
Also under discussion from Monday will be disagreements between Al Houthi rebels, who hold Hodeida, and Retired Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, who is heading a UN mission charged with monitoring the cease-fire.
The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sana’a by the Iran-aligned rebels. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognised government has been fighting Al Houthis since 2015.
The officials spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorized to brief journalists.