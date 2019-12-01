Britain's Prince William Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: British Prince William arrived in Kuwaiti City Sunday evening as part of his first official trip to Kuwait and Oman, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported.

Minister of Kuwaiti Royal Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al Sabah and his deputy Sheikh Mohammad Al Sabah welcomed the British royal upon his arrival, the agency added.

The Duke of Cambridge’s visit to Kuwait comes on the 120th anniversary year of the signing of a friendship treaty between Kuwait and Britain.

During his visit to Kuwait, Prince William will discuss with senior officials about boosting strategic partnership between the two countries. He will also attend a Kuwaiti-British military exercise and tour educational and environmental institutions in Kuwait.

His official itinerary will start on Monday, according to a Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba.

William’s four-day trip to Kuwait and Oman comes at the request of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, according to the British Kensington Palace. The tour is aimed at highlighting Britain’s “historic ties” with both Kuwait and Oman.

"Throughout the visit, The Duke will have the opportunity to meet with a broad range of Kuwaitis and Omanis, including children and young people, leaders from government, inspiring conservationists, and those working in the charity sector," Kensington palace said.