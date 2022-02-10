Doha: Two official delegations representing the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in the Qatari capital Doha today, for the third meeting held by the two sides to follow up on the AlUla Declaration issued by the Gulf Summit that was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the AlUla Declaration, and articulated the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve their common interests.