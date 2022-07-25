Dubai: YouTube today announced it has removed all inappropriate ads that appeared on its platform, and closed advertisers’ accounts as soon as it was proved they had violated the company’s strict policies, local media reported.
A Google spokesperson in the Middle East made the comments in response to Saudi Arabia’s demands to delete offensive advertisements with content contradicting Islamic and societal values and principles.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the Saudi General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said that “inappropriate ads” have recently spread widely on YouTube contradicting Islamic values and principles and breaking the Kingdom’s rules on media content.
“We have requested YouTube to delete all of these adverts and adhere by the rules of the nation,” added the statement.
“We will monitor the platform’s commitment, and if the unlawful content continues to be broadcast, necessary legal measures will be taken in accordance with the audio-visual communication and media regulations,” the statement reads.