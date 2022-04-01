Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested two young citizens allegedly for having illegally shot in the air on a road in the capital Riyadh.
The city’s police said on Twitter that the pair had appeared in a video shooting in the air in a public street.
The suspects were identified as Saudi citizens and later arrested. Police said the guns used in the offence were also seized.
The Riyadh police posted a photo of the suspects appearing with hands cuffed behind back.
In recent months, Saudi police have arrested several citizens and expatriates after they appeared in online footage involved or bragging about perpetrating different offences.
Last week, a Yemeni expatriate in Saudi Arabia was arrested for hailing in a video a recent attack by Yemeni Al Houthi rebels on an energy facility in the kingdom.
Police said the man posted the video on social media “glorifying a terrorist” attack on an oil distribution station run by the Aramco Company in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.