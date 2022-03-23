Dubai: A Saudi woman got divorced after she threatened her husband she would go out naked if he didn't grant her divorce, local media reported.
The husband had no other choice but to divorce his wife after she insisted on a divorce, threatening to walk around naked.
The man filed a lawsuit at Sharia Court asking to void the divorce because it was against his will, but the court confirmed that the Sharia ground for the divorce had been met.
Saudi Arabia has recently witnessed an alarming rise in the divorce rates, with seven cases of divorce reported every hour, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
Divorce cases increased by a whopping 60 per cent in the past 10 years, the authority said.