Cairo: Saudi anti-drug police said they had seized more than 2 million narcotic tablets hidden inside a consignment of wooden planks used for kitchens in the capital Riyadh.
Four foreigners, including a Syrian resident, two Syrian visitors and a Pakistani resident, were arrested in connection to the seized haul of the amphetamine drug tablets, said spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotic Control Major Mohammed Al Najeidi.
The source of the illicit stuff was not disclosed.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia announced thwarting several attempts to smuggle drugs into its territory.
Last week, the Saudi Interior Ministry said border guard patrols had foiled bids to smuggle large amounts of drugs into several areas of the kingdom including
671 kilograms of hashish, and 26.5 tons of the stimulant qat.
Eighty-two smugglers were arrested in connection to the thwarted attempts. They included 18 Saudi citizens and 64 violators of the kingdom’s border security rules, according to the ministry.
Earlier last month, the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotic Control said it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 1.9 million narcotic tablets in a shipment of iron machinery inside a warehouse in Riyadh,.
Drug smuggling and trafficking is an offence punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.