Cairo: A Saudi-led expedition has discovered a shipwreck in the Red Sea believed to date back to the late 18th century, a local newspaper has reported.
The discovery was made off the Haql Governorate in north-west Saudi Arabia by an underwater archaeological mission led by five Saudi divers at the Heritage Commission, Okaz added.
Hundreds of artefacts, which were part of the sunken ship cargo, were found too, the commission said.
A survey team had located the site of the shipwreck around 300 metres from the coastline and the survey was documented in a set of 3-D photos, it added.
Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel had probably crashed after it had collided with coral reefs, according to Okaz. Evidence showed that the vessel’s journey took place in the late 18th century, an era known for frequent trade voyages in the Red Sea, it reported.
Exploration and survey missions, carried out by the commission in the Red Sea in collaboration with foreign institutions, have succeeded in discovering sites of at least 50 shipwrecks of varying archaeological value.