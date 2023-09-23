Watch: Speeding car crashes into Riyadh pharmacy

Cairo: A car moving at a high speed had ploughed into a drug store in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to social media reports.

An online video showed the car damaged after it had rammed into the front of the store apparently due to high speed.

The front of the pharmacy was damaged too. No casualties were reported.

It was not immediately clear when the accident occurred. There was no comment from authorities.

Saudi Arabia has recently toughened penalties for traffic offences to reduce road crashes.

Traffic authorities have warned motorists against swerving on the road as the country is seeking to curb road crashes.

The kingdom’s General Traffic Directorate said swerving among cars on the road is an offence punishable by fines ranging from SR3,000 up to SR6,000.

Last month, traffic authorities said that fines ranging from SR100 to SR150 would be slapped on motorists who fail to give a priority to pedestrians using their designated crossings.

Authorities also warned that using a cellphone at the wheel is an offence punishable by a fine of up to SR900, and driving a vehicle with unclear or damaged number plate is a traffic infringement punishable by fines of SR1,000 to 2,000.

Saudi media has recently reported several deadly accidents.

Earlier this month, a bus flipped over in Al Wajh governorate in north-western Saudi Arabia, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded.

Last month, six members of one Saudi family were killed in a car crash on a road linking the holy city of Medina and Al Mahd governorate.

In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.

Traffic fatalities have dropped by around 35 per cent in the kingdom in five years from 2016.