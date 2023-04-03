Dubai: For the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history, Saudi women have been seen participating in organising the Umrah season during the month of Ramadan, local media reported.
According to a video clip released by Saudi General Security on Monday, female officers can be seen working alongside their male counterparts, receiving Umrah pilgrims and managing the crowds of visitors and worshippers.Female officers can be seen receiving Umrah pilgrims and managing the crowds of visitors and worshippers.
The integration of women security patrols is a part of the Saudi Ministry of Interior’s efforts to create a comprehensive security system aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of visitors to the Grand Mosque.
Hanan Mohammed, a female soldier, expressed her pride in being able to contribute to humanitarian aid and services for pilgrims. Mohammed also highlighted her role in maintaining the security situation and addressing negative phenomena during the Umrah season.
Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al Sudais, General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, announced the successful execution of the plan for the first ten days of Ramadan at the two holy mosques. He emphasised that the excellence in field and administrative services, despite the increase in the number of visitors, is a result of the wise leadership’s generous and unlimited support.
The leadership’s efforts have made it easier for Umrah performers to complete their rituals and engage in worship at the holy sites. Al Sudais noted that the human and technical services at the Two Holy Mosques underwent significant improvement, contributing to the highest visitor satisfaction rate for their service system.
Al Sudais expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. He urged the presidency’s employees to continue their efforts in providing the highest levels of service to the guests of God during the holy month.