Dubai: Saudi national Wael Al Daghfak and his companions narrowly escaped a direct lightning strike while travelling through Al Qahr Mountains in Al Raith Governorate, east of Jazan.

The video, which quickly circulated online, was posted by Dr Al Misnad, a former climate professor at Al Qassim University. It shows the group when they were unexpectedly engulfed by a powerful lightning strike just 15 meters from their position.

Wael Al Daghfak described the encounter as the closest lightning bolt they had experienced during their travels. He expressed gratitude for having taken necessary precautions ahead of the severe weather conditions.

Following the white flash of the lightning, the group observed unusual yellow sparks in the air, which Al Daghfak noted appeared to be emanating from the lightning's impact.