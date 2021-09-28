Dubai: Two Saudi men have been arrested for stealing a goat and assaulting an expat who was trying to stop them, local media reported.
A video of the incident has gone viral on Saudi social media, showing the moment the two men put the goat inside their 4WD and drive away.
Meanwhile, an expat, believed to be the goat owner or keeper, tried to stop them by hanging on to the car as they started to drive away. He was later thrown off the vehicle.
As soon as being alerted, the Riyadh police launched investigation into the incident and arrested the two men who are in their 30s in a record time.
Police also found drugs in the two men’s possession, and it turned out they have a criminal record.
The suspects were detained and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal action.