Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested a man in the capital Riyadh for setting a bus waiting area ablaze, using an inflammable substance.

The kingdom’s General Directorate of Public Security posted a video of a man wearing the traditional Saudi outfit spraying the substance in the place before setting it on fire. Police did not give a word on the man’s motive.

In recent years, Saudi authorities made several arrests over suspected arson attacks.

Last December, Saudi police said they had arrested a citizen suspected of setting two parked cars on fire after a dispute with their owners.

Police added that the incident had happened outside the house of the car owners in Al Quryyat governorate in Al Jouf region in northern Saudi Arabia due to an unspecified row between them.

In November 2021, Saudi police said they had arrested a Yemeni expatriate for having allegedly set ablaze 100 beehives owned by a Saudi citizen after a dispute between the two men.

The incident took place in Saudi Arabia’s south-western region of Jazan.

The Interior Ministry posted footage of the beehives after they were torched, showing them mostly charred.

Jizan is famous for beehives and quality honey.

A month earlier, a Saudi man had his car torched while he was performing the congregation Friday prayers in Jizan purportedly due to an arson.

After the fire was extinguished, surveillance cameras of stores in the vicinity were examined and showed a person setting the car on fire before fleeing the scene.