Cairo: For around 30 years, a Saudi man has kept the tradition of serving cold drinks for free to Muslim pilgrims to help them beat the scorching temperatures as they gather in the holy city of Mecca to perform Hajj.
Situated on a sidewalk near the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, Abu Adel, a native of Mecca, said he serves the drinks daily during the Hajj season from noon until 1am. “This is a charity inherited from the father, the grandfather and benefactors,” he told Al Arabiya TV.
He added that philanthropists contribute to his charity by offering ice and juices.
Abu Adel, Arabic for father of Adel, recalled that he initiated this charitable work with his friend Fahd Mawwad.
“After his death, I continued this work to serve the Guests of Almighty,” he said, referring to pilgrims.
Dozens of Saudis annually volunteer to offer various services and care to the pilgrims, commonly referred to as “guests of the Almighty”.
For more than 30 years, Saudi man, Ayad Al Jarhadi, has annually used his private car to transport pilgrims free of charge from a border town to the holy city of Mecca.
Al Jarhadi was quoted by Al Arabiya TV last week as saying he has volunteered to provide the rides for the faithful from the Saudi northern border of Arar to reach Mecca, home to Islam’s holiest site, to perform Hajj.
“I transport the old people and women for free in pursuit of Allah’s contentment,” he said.
Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties, begins Monday this year. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.