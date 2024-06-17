Her father, who passed away last Thursday afternoon due to pneumonia, had always supported her commitment to her profession.

Reflecting on her decision to continue working, Dr. Al Anzi revealed that her father had expressed a desire for her to dedicate her earnings from the Hajj season to his soul. Dr. Saud Al Anzi, Dr. Layan’s son, said that despite their deep sorrow, Dr. Layan remained steadfast in her role, driven by a sense of duty and her father’s enduring influence.