Makkah: A medical team at the Neurosciences Center of King Abdullah Medical City, part of the Makkah Health Cluster, successfully performed a complex brain surgery on a 70-year-old Turkish woman during her Hajj journey.
The woman had suffered a cerebellar hemorrhage due to an arteriovenous malformation in a critical area of her brain.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the medical team urgently intervened, drilling a hole in the skull and inserting a drainage tube to relieve pressure on the brain. X-rays revealed the arteriovenous malformation, which was treated using advanced medical techniques without any complications.
The patient has regained consciousness and is off the respirator. Her health is steadily improving, and arrangements are being made for her to complete Hajj under full medical supervision.