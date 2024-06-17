Dubai: More than 32 million meals were provided to 1.8 million pilgrims gathered at the holy sites during this year’s Hajj.

Nabil Abed Al Thaqafi, Chairman of the Subsistence and Nutrition Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mecca Chamber, reported that each pilgrim received an average of 18 meals — covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner — between the 8th and 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah (June 14th and 19th).

The cost of these meals varied significantly, with economic class meals averaging around 500 riyals, while premium packages ranged from 500 to 2,000 riyals per pilgrim.

Al Thaqafi emphasized the logistical prowess of the 327 kitchens operated by various certified establishments, companies, and institutions under the Secretariat of the Holy Capital.

These kitchens are capable of serving over 5 million meals per session during the Hajj. The distribution of meals posed logistical challenges due to the high density of pilgrims and restricted vehicle access in areas like Mina.