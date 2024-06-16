Mina: The Ministry of Interior reported that Hajj security forces at the entrances to Makkah apprehended 18 individuals—two residents and 16 citizens—on June 15 for violating Hajj regulations.

These individuals were caught transporting 98 people attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The General Directorate of Passports issued 17 administrative decisions against those involved in illegal transportation. Each transporter received a 15-day prison sentence and a fine of SAR 10,000 per violator transported.

Additional penalties include public exposure, deportation for residents, and a re-entry ban for a period determined by the regulations. Authorities also ordered the confiscation of the vehicles used.