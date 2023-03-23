Cairo: A rare teapot has come under the hammer at an auction in the Saudi capital Riyadh famous for dealing in exotic items.
A video circulating on social media shows a local auctioneer, clad in the traditional Saudi attire, holding the teapot and bids for the highest price that eventually reaches SR850.
It was not clear how old the vessel is, or what makes it particularly rare.
A crowd of potential buyers are seen in the video following up the sale and checking the pot at the market known for offering rare and old items.
Another video shows the same auctioneer putting up for sale a chest for keeping pearls, which fetched SR750.
An old bending grinder was this week auctioned off for SR290 at the Riyadh market, according to the Saudi news portal Al Marsd.
In February, a collection of old Pepsi displayed in a briefcase fetched SR1,010 at the same auction.
Last year, a rare large coffee pot was also auctioned off in Riyadh with an opening price of SR7,500.
There was no word how much the pot eventually fetched.
The coffee pot, locally known as dalla, is closely linked to hospitality heritage in the Arabian Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee”, a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions. The Ministry of Culture has renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.