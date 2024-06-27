Dubai: A Saudi citizen together with a petrol station worker successfully extinguished a fire that erupted in a car at a fuelling station in Hafr Al Batin, potentially preventing a major catastrophe.

The incident, captured by the station’s surveillance cameras, took place when a car, parked for refuelling with its driver inside, suddenly caught fire from its fuel tank while still connected to the gas hose.

The situation escalated quickly as the car’s owner and other customers fled the scene for safety.

However, a gas station worker sprang into action, using a manual fire extinguisher to combat the flames.

Another individual, later identified as local hero Fahd Manahi Al Shodahi, courageously stepped in to remove the hose from the car’s tank, bringing the fire under control.