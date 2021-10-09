Cairo: A Saudi man had an unpleasant surprise awaiting him as he stepped out of a mosque after he had performed the congregational Friday prayers. He saw his car on fire.
The stunned car owner told Saudi news portal Sabq that he had earlier stopped in Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia to perform the Friday prayers.
On leaving the mosque following the prayers, he was surprised to find his car alight. After the fire was extinguished, surveillance cameras of stores in the vicinity were examined and showed a person setting the car on fire before fleeing the scene.
After notified of the incident, police said they had arrested a suspect in the torching.
The suspect is a Saudi man in his 40s, who had allegedly doused inflammable substance on the car and set it ablaze, spokesman for the Jizan police Major Naif Hukami said.
“He was arrested and referred to public prosecution,” the official added.
The motive for the suspected arson is not clear yet.