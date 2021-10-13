Dubai: A lioness was spotted strolling down the streets of the Saudi city of Al Khobar, in the Kingdom’s Eastern Region, local media reported.
The Saudi National Centre for Wildlife Development received a report about the wild animal roaming freely on streets, after which it was captured by the cameras of passersby who shared the photos and videos on social media platforms.
The centre sent a team of veterinary doctors to the location. The lion was brought under control after being sedated, and was later transferred to a shelter centre for wild animals.