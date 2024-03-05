Cairo: An Indian expatriate working as a chauffeur for a famous Saudi content creator has got a double joy: becoming a father and receiving a reward for the newborn’s name.
A social media video shows the Saudi online celebrity Ghazi Al Ziaby offering SR10,000 in reward to his chauffeur after the latter had named his baby girl after the employer’s wife Ghaida.
In the footage, Al Ziaby is seen praising the chauffeur named Saif, at a home party attended by friends, saying the expatriate has been working for him for nearly one year.
The video also shows the driver cutting a cake at the party before gleefully joining others in dancing to Indian music in celebration.
In recent months, videos have circulated on social media showing Saudi employers celebrating their foreign expatriates on different occasions.
Last November, a Saudi man gave a traditional wedding ceremony for his worker and captured the procedures of the event in video clips.
The footage showed the groom taking his bride to the house of wife of his sponsor who escorted him in his car to a wedding lounge. The happy-looking groom appeared clad in traditional Saudi outfits including the Bisht cloak, thawab and the headdress.
He is warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the wedding site. The bride had reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh.
In May, a Saudi news portal reported that a citizen had travelled to Bangladesh to attend his employee’s wedding party and know firsthand traditions in the South Asian country.
The Saudi sponsor said he had travelled along with a friend to the employee’s home village near capital Dhaka for the event.
“I came to know him five years ago. I largely depend on him in work because of his honesty and keenness to safeguard reputation of the work,” he told Sabq.
The Saudi employer said he was impressed by Bangladeshis’ warm welcome, saying several of them insisted on inviting him for lunch, dinner or tea.